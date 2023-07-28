Fiddlehead Coffee Co. to close Rochester locations this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fiddlehead Coffee Co. will be closing its Rochester and Bloomington locations after this weekend, according to a Facebook post Thursday evening.

“It is with heavy disbelieving hearts that we announce our closing effective this weekend. Rochester, you gave us amazing memories over these last 6 years but the universe has other plans for us,” the post stated.

The post cited its owner, Patrick Phelan’s, medical challenges, along with financial struggles, in its difficult decision to close.

The post thanked its “Fiddlehead family” for all the support over the years.

Fiddlehad is hosting two “Going Away Parties” in Rochester.

The gathering at its Kahler location will be Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The party at Fiddlehead’s location near Miracle Mile will be Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The party at its Bloomington location will be Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

