Festival of Colors returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – UTSAV: Festival of Colors is an annual event celebrating the diverse and cultural heritage of the Asian Indian community. Alka Mehra, V.P. of ICAM (Indian Cultural association of MN) and Vidya Iyer, Cultural Director of ICAM were our guests on Midwest Access to discuss the event.

The event takes place Saturday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Peace Plaza in Rochester.

If you would like more information, you can visit their site here.

