Elton John Tribute, ‘Elton Rohn,’ to perform at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elton Rohn is North America’s premier tribute to Elton John and they will headline the Rochester Police Benevolent Association’s 48th annual concert at Mayo Civic Center.

The concert will be on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com

According to the Mayo Civic Center, the Police Benevolent Association promotes social, charitable and educational activities among law enforcement, while cultivating a spirit of respect between officers and the citizens they serve.

Money raised at the concert is reinvested into annual programs in Olmsted County.

The program includes: the Police Memorial Fund, which supports injured officers and families of officers killed in the line of duty in Minnesota; Memorial Day service for law enforcement; Shop with a Cop; the equipment and training fund; and the youth events and youth sports programs.

Elton Rohn is from Toronto, Canada and they have headlined over 350 theatres and festival shows in North America.

They were the only Elton John tribute asked to play the Elton John convention in Las Vegas where they met the band.

