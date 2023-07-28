Child pornography investigations lead to arrest

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday while conducting three unrelated child pornography investigations.

On Wednesday morning, officers executed search warrants at three Rochester locations:

  • 2100 block of 51st Street NW
  • 4400 block of Meadow Lakes Drive NW
  • 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE

Officers arrested 29-year-old Darith Hin at the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

According to RPD, it seized numerous cell phones, hard drives and computers at each location.

These investigations into Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly referred to as child pornography are ongoing. Additional suspects are expected to be charged.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are assisting in the investigations.

“These are some of the most troubling and challenging investigations for law enforcement agencies. To ensure successful prosecutions, it is critical that we collaborate with partner agencies and adhere to proper processes and procedures.”

RPD Chief Jim Franklin

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. Cases of CSAM can be reported here 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

