CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Wits’ End Theatre presents ‘Hello, Dolly’ starting August 4th.

Some of the performers joined Midwest Access on Thursday.

You can catch the show August 4th at 7 p.m., August 5th at 2 p.m., August 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. and August 12th at 5 p.m.

Opening night tickets are $10!

Get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.