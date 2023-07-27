Tractor jam and garden quilt show in Wasiojia

WASIOJA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Historical Society is set to host a Vintage Tractor Jam and Quilt show. It will be held at the Ted Bartel Memorial Gardens in Wasioja.

The historic civil war recruiting station, school house and church will be open to tour. These are all national state-registered historic sites.

More than 150 quilts will be displayed. Also, 50-100 vintage tractors are expected.

Admission is free.

Where: Wasioja Creamery, 20865 602nd St Dodge Center, Minnesota 55927

When: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on July 30th

*Food available for purchase*

For more details, check out the Dodge County Historical Society website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.