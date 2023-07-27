Thursdays Downtown on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursdays Downtown runs through August 10 in Rochester. Midwest Access has been LIVE downtown for the festivities since they began earlier this year.

Nick Jansen and Kamie Roesler were checking out all the new things at Thursdays this week.

New food vendors at Thursdays Downtown this week include:

o Avira’s Bliss (Red 1 booth outside Lasker Jewelers in Peace Plaza): banana fritters, masala chai, tomato rice, and Nasi lemak

o Basil Café (Yellow 8 booth outside Bio Business Center): House-made bottled drinks

o Nautical Bowls Rochester (Yellow 21 booth outside Mayo Clinic 201 Building): Acai bowl o Oma’s Cookies (Blue 3 booth outside Eagle Store): Different mix-in cookies

o Soben Productions (Yellow 25 booth outside the Massey Building): Egg rolls, fried rice, thai iced tea, matcha latte

o Taco Lab (Yellow 28 booth outside the Massey Building): street tacos, burritos

o Tavern 22 (Yellow 15-16 booths outside Mayo Clinic 201 Building): mixed drinks and beer

o Zen Fusion (Yellow 37 booth outside Downtown Intimates): Handmade crab Rangoon, spring rolls, teriyaki noodles, and fusion sangria

