RPS students learn about agriculture through Summer of Service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools students learned the basics of agriculture Thursday morning at the Village Community Garden.

Through the Summer of Service (SOS) program, students learned how to test soil through mentors from the University of Minnesota.

They helped the Village Agricultural Cooperative by helping with planting and weeding. They also learned about different cultures by tasting different produce from around the world.

SOS does service projects to help students develop various skills through practical learning. It helps over 20 different non-profit organizations every summer and this year is the 25th anniversary of the program.

Students from fifth to twelfth grade can sign up for the two week program every summer.

