Rochester’s need for another fire station could cost homeowners.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In an emergency, every second counts and fire departments are going to do their best to get there as quick as possible. With how fast Rochester is expanding, this is becoming difficult.

“What we see with our calls is we experience a tension between how we are able to geographically cover the city as it grows and expands,” Rochester Fire Deputy Chief Holly Mulholland said.

According to RFD’s strategic plan, Rochester has an insurance services office (ISO) rating of three out of 10. A rating of one is the best. As the city grows geographically, it’ll be difficult to maintain a rating of three.

The trouble areas include parts of Southeast and Northwest Rochester.

“What we know about Northwest Rochester is we have some long response times up in that area, it’s been growing quite a bit, it’s on the near-term growth plan for projection it is an area that we’re watching,” Mulholland explained.

A possible solution to this issue, an emergency services division. The EMS division would help take loads off of Rochester’s fire stations.

“If the EMS division gets up and running and is successful it would take a call load off of station one. We actually would be able to move one of those engines to an area that might also help us serve that geographic coverage where we really need a fire apparatus in those areas,” Mulholland said.

Currently, response times in Northwest Rochester are reaching seven minutes or longer, and this could pose issues for homeowners.

“Once you start getting further away from town, further away from the fire department, that’s when the insurance companies start having different requirements. That’s when you have to maybe find a different company,” Atlas Insurance broker Ian Vanbiesbrouck said.

Insurance companies use a property class system and are concerned if an engine can’t make it to a home in time, it will lose money. For most insurance companies, if a home is further than five miles from a fire station, it will refuse services or charge up for 40% more on insurance rates.

“If there is pockets or areas that are growing more houses, more suburban wise but the fire station is a little bit further away that’s just you know kind of the nature that happens with it,” Vanbiesbrouck said.

While this is on RFD’s radar, it could be a couple of years before ground is broken on a new station.

“Minutes matter in fires and so for us that’s why geographic coverage is so important,” Mulholland stated.

