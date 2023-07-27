Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) –Thousands will gather along the banks of the Upper Iowa River to celebrate all things Scandinavian!

Nordic fest is back in Decorah.

Offering an endless list of entertainment, from live music, to art demonstrations, kid’s activities, a grand parade and authentic cultural food, including lefse!

The opening ceremony begins at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

This year’s theme is ‘Vikings and gnomes and trolls, oh my!’

Each year, about 10,000 people attend this festival.

With more than 1.5 million visitors from all over the world since 1967.

Click here for more information on the 2023 Nordic Fest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.