Mower County Recycling Center partnership with local disability service provider thrives

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The workflow is nearly constant at the Mower County Recycling Center as workers separate recycling into the right places.

It’s called a source separated system versus using a single-sort system. Mower County recycling leaders say their method of recycling prevents contamination.

“When everything is combined, the glass may contaminate a lot of the materials and have the recyclability less,” Mower County solid waste officer Marcus Thompson said.

Once the items are dropped off at the recycling center, they end up on an assembly line. Then, the items are sorted into the correct containers.

It’s a task that requires a team effort, one that’s been in place since 1989 when the facility opened.

The recycling center partners with Cedar Valley Services, a local disability service provider whose individuals work at the center.

“It’s been a great partnership. They have made this possible,” Thompson said.

“This gives us an opportunity to provide a competitive, integrated work setting,” Cedar Valley Services executive director Rich Pavek said.

There are about a dozen workers who help sort items throughout the week.

“We try to match the individuals we have to with the jobs. That allows them to like what they’re doing,” Pavek said.

The workers are a loyal bunch, some working at the center since it opened back in 1989.

“When I go to workshops or groups and everyone is talking about the workforce right now, I’ll say we haven’t had any turnover there in 2 years,” Thompson said.

It not only provides both a sense of agency and belonging to the workers, but also an essential service for the community.

“Here at the recycling center, we couldn’t do what we do without Cedar Valley. We’re really grateful to be able to have their partnership,” Mower County administrator Trish Harren said.

The recycling center is also expanding its services. The county recently approved a bid to build a space to recycle electronics.

It’s not open yet, but construction is expected to start this fall.

