Law enforcement responds to two incidents at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported two incidents that happened at the Olmsted County Fair Wednesday night that required a response from Law Enforcement.

The first incident happened around 9:45 p.m. when officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue Southeast where two groups of young teens were fighting.

Officials believe the conflict started at the fair.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, both groups scattered. The teens who were questioned, were not cooperative.

Just a short time later, a woman, who was part of a group of young adults pulled out a large can of mace and sprayed it towards several people.

The mace lingered in the air, and police said some fairgoers were exposed to it.

The Rochester Fire Department responded and treated a few cases of minor exposure on the scene.

Some people of interest have been identified and are being interviewed.

