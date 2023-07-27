KIDS WITH COURAGE: Rider Martin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. In our 34th “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to 15-year-old Rider Martin of Inver Grove Heights.

“Being active is where I have the most fun,” he said.

Rider cannot wait to see where his sophomore year football season takes him.

“Wide receiver, running back, and quarterback,” Rider said, noting all the positions he’s played.

He’s nearly three years out from a life event that forced him off the field.

“We had kind of noticed some unexplained bruising. He was very lethargic,” recalled Rider’s mom, Jen Vall.

Vall said she noticed something was off about a month before his 12th birthday.

“We ran some labs, and from there, his primary said you need to go directly to the University of Minnesota. Don’t go home, don’t stop to get something to eat. Go directly there, and I have the oncology team waiting in the emergency room for you,” she said.

Rider’s diagnosis was leukemia.

“That’s something no parent ever, ever wants to hear,” Jen said.

Rider and his mom are pretty much a package deal.

Rider and his mom, Jen (Martin-Vall Family)

Despite her financial concerns as a single parent, Jen was determined to remain by her son’s side.

They were grateful for a referral to the Minnesota-based Pinky Swear Foundation, an organization that supports families touched by pediatric cancer.

They are sharing their story to support the organization.

“I always say real life keeps happening when your child is diagnosed with cancer, and so we step in to pay for those everyday expenses, like transportation needs, food, and housing,” said MaryBeth Meyer, Director of Marketing at Pinky Swear Foundation.

“I was out of work for a full year with Rider, and that meant bills still needed to be paid,” Jen explained.

During treatment, Rider underwent chemotherapy, dialysis, and many additional medical procedures.

In this fifth round of chemo, he developed an infection that put him on a ventilator.

“He fought that off, we got him off the ventilator, and within like a week and a half being off the ventilator, we were leaving the hospital coming home for good,” Jen said.

Rider still has regular check-ups to make sure he’s cancer-free, and he has a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

“Football, playing varsity,” he told KTTC.

Through his journey, Rider has provided inspiration that he never expected.

“I myself am currently going through my own cancer journey, and he made it look so easy, like, so easy. He stayed positive the whole time,” Jen said.

She told KTTC her thyroid cancer is not one that can be resolved by a quick surgery, but like her best friend, nothing is going to sideline her for long.

“It’s just been a journey, but we just try to stay positive and keep going with it,” Jen said.

Both Rider and his mom shared that while positivity is important, it’s okay to acknowledge that cancer can weigh on one’s mental health and that the weight of what a patient has been through may not register until after treatment is over.

As always, if there’s a Kid With Courage Caitlin should meet, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.