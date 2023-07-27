Isolated strong storms Thursday; Isolated storms again on Friday

Main threat south of I-90 on Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hot temperatures continue Thursday evening with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Severe storm outlook
Severe storm outlook(KTTC)

We have a level 2 out of 5 for areas in orange. That risk includes most of SE MN. The main storm threat Thursday night will stay along and to the north of I-90. The latest hi-res models continue to push the main storm threat farther north. We’ll have to wait and see if that plays out to be true tonight.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(KTTC)

Storm chances return to the forecast after 7 p.m. Thursday evening. For areas along and to the east of Hwy-52, I think storms will be moving in after 8 p.m. Overall, I have pretty low confidence on the timing and location of storms tonight. There is not a good agreement between hi-resolution models.

Severe storm threat on Friday
Severe storm threat on Friday(KTTC)

Another storm threat is in the forecast on Friday. This time, the main threat will be south of I-90 in northern Iowa. Some isolated cells could produce strong winds and large hail.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

