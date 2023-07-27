Iowa Secretary of State and Story County Sheriff raise awareness about human trafficking

By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Story County Sheriff Sergeant Elizabeth Quinn have been raising awareness to combat human trafficking.

Secretary Pate said human trafficking can come in any form. He said it is an equal-opportunity crime, and young people are more susceptible especially due to the internet and social media.

He also said there was a 61 percent increase in hotline tips for human trafficking over the last year -- that the awareness campaigns are working as people are collaborating to combat the crime.

Sergeant Quinn said parents and guardians need to be aware of what their children are exposed to.

They both said human trafficking can happen to anyone at any time and any place. They asked everyone to keep loved ones in check and be law enforcement’s eyes and ears.

