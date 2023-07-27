First Alert Day: Oppressive Heat and Strong Storm Chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity are ramping up across the region today and it looks like we’re set to experience the hottest day of the year. Expect plenty of bright, warm sunshine throughout the day with temperatures soaring into the low and mid-90s in the afternoon. The heat and dew point temperatures in the 70s will give us heat indices from 100 to 105 this afternoon. Because of the intensity of the heat, we have a First Alert Day in effect.

A cold front from the northwest will trigger isolated thunderstorms this evening, some of which may become strong to severe after 8 p.m. The primary threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts during the evening until midnight. A few stray showers will linger behind the front later in the night and overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be bright, warm, and humid, but not as hot as today. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon as another cold front moves into the area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will again be possible in the strongest storms. The most likely timing for that activity will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 80s with a light northeast breeze.

Cooler, drier air will settle into the region this weekend in the wake of those cold fronts and we’ll enjoy some fantastic summer weather. Expect mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The upcoming week will be seasonably warm as well. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s throughout the week with just a couple of chances for thunderstorms, one early Monday and another Tuesday evening.

