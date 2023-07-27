Downtown Rochester’s Chateau Theater celebrates 1 year

Chateau Theater 1 year
Chateau Theater 1 year(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People are gathering Thursday to celebrate a year of operations at the Historic Chateau Theatre and the partnerships in place to help this facility be a part of our community.

There were a number of activities going on at the space including movies and art projects.

Located in the heart of downtown, Chateau opened in 1927 as a Vaudeville house and over the last 90 years has played a vital role in the community as a movie theatre and later bookstore and coffee shop.

“For us, it’s about bringing all types of people in for all different kinds of uses. To have over 22,000 people come through the doors in a year where we aren’t fully operational still feels like a really good number and knowing that, I can’t even begin to imagine what the future is going to look like for us,” Chateau Arts operator Naura Anderson said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
PHOTOS: Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues
Lock and Dam 5
Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring Mississippi River amid drought conditions
Jefferson Elementary School trailer stolen
Jefferson Elementary School trailer stolen
Two reports of incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Law enforcement responds to two incidents at the Olmsted County Fair

Latest News

Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown on Midwest Access
Mower County Recycling Center
Mower County Recycling Center partnership with local disability service provider thrives
FILE - Oscar-winning writers, from left, Richard Brooks, Bo Goldman, and Gore Vidal join...
Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 90
Peak Energy Alert for multiple counties
Peak Energy Alert issued for multiple counties