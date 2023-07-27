Downtown Rochester’s Chateau Theater celebrates 1 year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People are gathering Thursday to celebrate a year of operations at the Historic Chateau Theatre and the partnerships in place to help this facility be a part of our community.

There were a number of activities going on at the space including movies and art projects.

Located in the heart of downtown, Chateau opened in 1927 as a Vaudeville house and over the last 90 years has played a vital role in the community as a movie theatre and later bookstore and coffee shop.

“For us, it’s about bringing all types of people in for all different kinds of uses. To have over 22,000 people come through the doors in a year where we aren’t fully operational still feels like a really good number and knowing that, I can’t even begin to imagine what the future is going to look like for us,” Chateau Arts operator Naura Anderson said.

