Catching up with the Olmsted County Dairy Princess at the fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For many, the Olmsted County Fair is an opportunity to showcase the hard work of local farm families. Someone who knows this well is Anne Simpson, the Olmsted County Dairy Princess.

Simpson not only represents the dairy industry at the fair, she showed off some cows on our show.

We chatted with Simpson live during our KTTC morning news Thursday to talk about her run for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, what she loves about the dairy industry and her hopes for the future of local family farms.

Anne Simpson is the daughter of Jeff and Cheryl Simpson.

She is currently attending Iowa State University and studying Animal Science.

Her love for the industry started by helping her grandparents raise heifers and showing them through the lease program.

Aside from the dairy industry, Anne enjoys listening to music, showing meat goats and going for drives with her dog.

Anne’s favorite way to advocate for the dairy community is by connecting with attendees at Breakfast on the Farm.

Anne’s inspiration to run for Princess Kay was her mother, as she was also a Princess Kay finalist during her time and hearing about her experiences left a special impression on Anne.

