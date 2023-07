ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Anders Larson made his PGA Tour debut on July 6 at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. The college athlete and first person from Pine Island to ever play in a PGA Tour event joined Midwest Access on Thursday.

Larson plays collegiate golf at Tennessee Tech.

PGA Tour profile

Collegiate profile

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.