Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – People woke up Wednesday to find trees down and power outages after the overnight storms that hit our area.

There was a powerline down South of Byron that affected around 20 People’s Energy Cooperative customers. Other outages throughout the area showed 125 customers without power.

Crews continued to work into Wednesday morning to restore power. You can keep updated with power outages here.

We are getting reports of several trees down in the area as a result of the storms. If you want to share a photo of storm damage, you can do so here.

