Small funnel cloud spotted over DC

A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Atkin/Weather Tracker/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.

The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can’t be classified as a tornado. There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday. But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Although the area around Washington isn’t considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

They’re most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer. Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation’s capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash

Latest News

A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
Funnel cloud spotted over Washington, DC
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Biden’s son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
Lawyers sued on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+...
Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids