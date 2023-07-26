RPS approves increase in participation fees by 20%

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) approved an increase in participation fees by 20% as part of the 2023-24 budget.

According to RPS, all fees are based on length of season, safety equipment and rental fees.

RPS says with the approval, the Activities Department has the option to increase fees rather than reduce programing.

The estimated revenue will be $100,000 to $106,000.

The 20% increase will show as follows:

  • Adapted Soccer, Soccer, Cross Country, Volleyball, Girls Tennis and Cheerleading moves from $155 to $185
  • Girls Swim/ Dive moves from $180 to $215
  • Football moves from $215 to $255
  • Adapted Hockey, Wrestling, Gymnastics , Competitive Dance moves from $180 to $215
  • Basketball moves from $205 to $245
  • Hockey moves from $245 to $295
  • Alpine Ski moves from $300 to $360
  • Baseball, Softball, Track and Field, Golf, Lacrosse moves from $180 to $215
  • Adapted Softball moves from $155 to $185
  • Speech, Debate, One Act, Chess , Musical/ Play, Show Choir, Robotics , Math League, Mock Trial, Knowledge Bowl, Science Olympiad moves from $100 to $120

