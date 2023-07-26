RPS approves increase in participation fees by 20%

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) approved an increase in participation fees by 20% as part of the 2023-24 budget.

According to RPS, all fees are based on length of season, safety equipment and rental fees.

RPS says with the approval, the Activities Department has the option to increase fees rather than reduce programing.

The estimated revenue will be $100,000 to $106,000.

The 20% increase will show as follows:

Adapted Soccer, Soccer, Cross Country, Volleyball, Girls Tennis and Cheerleading moves from $155 to $185

Girls Swim/ Dive moves from $180 to $215

Football moves from $215 to $255

Adapted Hockey, Wrestling, Gymnastics , Competitive Dance moves from $180 to $215

Basketball moves from $205 to $245

Hockey moves from $245 to $295

Alpine Ski moves from $300 to $360

Baseball, Softball, Track and Field, Golf, Lacrosse moves from $180 to $215

Adapted Softball moves from $155 to $185

Speech, Debate, One Act, Chess , Musical/ Play, Show Choir, Robotics , Math League, Mock Trial, Knowledge Bowl, Science Olympiad moves from $100 to $120

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.