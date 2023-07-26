Roundabout constructions in Kasson expected to finish in August

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Kasson has been undergoing large road constructions since April 2023.

That is because the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been working to repair the roads and add two new roundabouts.

However, local businessowners say the road projects blocked off access to many of the businesses near them.

“It has closed off the main access to my business, it has routed it around. So it has significantly impacted my business as well as other businesses around me.”

MNDot Spokesman Michael Dougherty says officials collaborated with the business owners to find accessibility solutions. He says that the road constructions were something that needed to be done.

“Anytime there is roundabouts, there is always natural concern, because people aren’t accustomed to driving with it. But they also agreed that something really needed to improve with this area it just wasn’t working.”

The MNDot spokesman says the roundabouts are expected to finish in August 2023 and will bring many benefits, especially safety.

“The pedestrians cross earlier. They are not right at the intersection. They are back of it, so you make those decisions in segments which is easier than trying to assess all of those conditions, so you check the pedestrian, then you move forward, all you have to do is look to the left.”

