Roundabout constructions in Kasson expected to finish in August

Kasson roundabout constructions expected to finish in August
Kasson roundabout constructions expected to finish in August(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Kasson has been undergoing large road constructions since April 2023.

That is because the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been working to repair the roads and add two new roundabouts.

However, local businessowners say the road projects blocked off access to many of the businesses near them.

“It has closed off the main access to my business, it has routed it around. So it has significantly impacted my business as well as other businesses around me.”

Kasson Liquor Store Owner Cathy Pletta

MNDot Spokesman Michael Dougherty says officials collaborated with the business owners to find accessibility solutions. He says that the road constructions were something that needed to be done.

“Anytime there is roundabouts, there is always natural concern, because people aren’t accustomed to driving with it. But they also agreed that something really needed to improve with this area it just wasn’t working.”

MNDot Spokesman Michael Dougherty

The MNDot spokesman says the roundabouts are expected to finish in August 2023 and will bring many benefits, especially safety.

“The pedestrians cross earlier. They are not right at the intersection. They are back of it, so you make those decisions in segments which is easier than trying to assess all of those conditions, so you check the pedestrian, then you move forward, all you have to do is look to the left.”

MNDot Spokesman Michael Dougherty

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
PHOTOS: Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms

Latest News

Actors Vianney Cortes and Luke Shaffer
New comedy takes the stage at the Rochester Repertory Theatre
Importance of mental health for students going back to school
Importance of mental health for students going back to school
SPAM maple flavored
Midwest Access Tries: Maple SPAM
Forest City Good Samaritan Society
Iowa teen revamps outdoor nursing home space, Grandfather looks on