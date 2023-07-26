Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues

Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers(kttc)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium received an email Wednesday saying that repairs to the building would cost as little as $2.8 million and as much as $3.7 million. In the email, FirstService Residential says the median estimate of the costs is valued at $3.2 million.

The repairs are for multiple columns within the building that showed structural deficiencies in June 2023.

Residents say they will bear much of the financial burden of these costs. The email says the cost does not include contingency costs or potential additional repairs.

Approximately 200 residents were given hours to evacuate the apartment building near downtown Rochester on June 2, 2023. Residents were allowed back into the building on July 5th.

