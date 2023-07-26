Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Doctors are celebrating a huge milestone after the first woman with a uterus transplant at the University of Alabama at Birmingham gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory, whose last name was not given, was born without a uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she joined UAB’s uterus transplant program, the first in the Southeast and the fourth such program in the United States.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family – one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.(UAB)

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth.

UAB said the child is the biological child of Mallory and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning.

Doctors at UAB said this is a huge step in the fertility world.

“We are thrilled for Mallory and her husband, Nick, and humbled that they entrusted our UAB Medicine care team to guide them through this long, difficult — and exciting — journey of transplantation, pregnancy and childbirth,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine.

According to UAB, just around 100 uterus transplants have ever been done worldwide, with most women who have uterine factor infertility finding other ways to become a mother, such as surrogacy or adoption. But Mallory’s successful birth at UAB proves that uterus transplants are “a viable option for pregnancy and childbirth at UAB, women and couples now have another option they can explore to treat their specific infertility experience,” the university said.

To find out more about the UAB program or find out if you’re a candidate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
PHOTOS: Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms

Latest News

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.
Recall issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at the gym
Pet of the week - Trudy
Pet of the Week: Trudy
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges based on allegations by 4 men over 20 years