Pet of the Week: Trudy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week 4-year-old black lab mix named Trudy needs a forever home.

This is what Paws and Claws had to say about Trudy:

She is a 4 year old black lab mix who came to PCHS on June 16 with her litter of 8 puppies!! They had been residing at a small area impound which was very pressed for space and could not handle a litter of this size. The puppies were just 1-2 weeks old when this entire brood came to Paws and Claws. Trudy is a great Mom and did very well raising her puppies - they now have all been adopted except for one cute little female named Hailey. Trudy has been spayed and is no longer in the puppy business - now it is her turn to find a great home and start to enjoy a new life. She is a very sweet dog who loves people, attention and lots of affection. She will make some lucky person or family a great companion.

If you wonder about her name Trudy was named for a character from the TV show Chicago PD. All her babies were given names of characters from the show so they were known at the shelter as the Chicago PD pups. Her story should remind everyone who hears it of the importance of spaying/neutering their pets. The numbers of puppies ending up at shelters this year has been staggering so this message is more important that ever. Thanks for helping Trudy spread the word!!