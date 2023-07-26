Oronoco recruitment event Wednesday night

The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oronoco, Minn. (KTTC) – The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.

It is a day to get to know your local first responders as well as learn what it’s like to work in this field.

Residents from Olmsted, Dodge, Wabasha, and Goodhue counties are welcome.

There will be food trucks, live music, kids activities and fire truck tours.

Any current first responder who attends will also get a discount on all food items.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Oronoco Fire Hall off 2nd Street Northwest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Lock and Dam 5
Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring Mississippi River amid drought conditions

Latest News

The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.
Oronoco recruitment event Wednesday
Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Wednesday.
First day of school for Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday
Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Wednesday.
First Day at Longfellow Elementary Wednesday
One of the attractions people look forward to every year is the new animals being welcomed into...
Celebrating the Miracle of Birth at the Olmsted County Fair