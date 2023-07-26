Oronoco recruitment event Wednesday night

Oronoco, Minn. (KTTC) – The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.

It is a day to get to know your local first responders as well as learn what it’s like to work in this field.

Residents from Olmsted, Dodge, Wabasha, and Goodhue counties are welcome.

There will be food trucks, live music, kids activities and fire truck tours.

Any current first responder who attends will also get a discount on all food items.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Oronoco Fire Hall off 2nd Street Northwest.

