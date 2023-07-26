Olmsted County Fair cancels Family Night because of heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair has canceled Family Day which was supposed to start at 2 p.m. Thursday. The fair’s website says The family night event at the Grandstand has been canceled due to the hot weather.

Click here for the latest on the weather from Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen. Jansen has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday. The NWS has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The Olmsted County Fair runs through July 30

