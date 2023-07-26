Olmsted County Fair cancels Family Night because of heat

Olmsted County Fair
Olmsted County Fair(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair has canceled Family Day which was supposed to start at 2 p.m. Thursday. The fair’s website says The family night event at the Grandstand has been canceled due to the hot weather.

Click here for the latest on the weather from Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen. Jansen has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday. The NWS has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The Olmsted County Fair runs through July 30

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
PHOTOS: Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Lock and Dam 5
Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring Mississippi River amid drought conditions

Latest News

KTTC Critical Careers STEM Signing Day
KTTC Critical Careers STEM Signing Day
WATCH: KTTC Critical Careers STEM Signing Day Special
Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues
Storm damage in Byron-Kasson area