New comedy takes the stage at the Rochester Repertory Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘I and U’ is a new comedy premiering July 27-29 and August 3-5 at 7 p.m. at the Rochester Repertory Theatre. Actors Vianney Cortes and Luke Shaffer discussed the play and their characters on Midwest Access. You can also see earlier shows on July 30 and August 6 at 2 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here.

