New comedy takes the stage at the Rochester Repertory Theatre
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘I and U’ is a new comedy premiering July 27-29 and August 3-5 at 7 p.m. at the Rochester Repertory Theatre. Actors Vianney Cortes and Luke Shaffer discussed the play and their characters on Midwest Access. You can also see earlier shows on July 30 and August 6 at 2 p.m.
If you would like to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here.
