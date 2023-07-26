Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

A 36-year-old mother of four has died after a freak accident at a gym. (Source: KIRO, CNN, GoFundMe, family handout)
By Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENT, Wash. (KIRO) – A 36-year-old mother of four has died after a freak accident at a gym.

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in Washington state. She fell unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Her sister Marissa Woods is in shock, saying “all we were doing was working out.”

Woods said Rosario did everything for her four children.

“Everything she does is for her kids. She works so hard for her kids,” Woods said.

Family members gathered outside the hospital to grieve. Woods said her sister had “the biggest heart,” which is now being given to someone else. Rosario was an organ donor and saved the lives of five other people.

“I just think somebody is walking around with her big heart, you know? Just walking around like they don’t even know what heart they’re about to get,” Woods said.

Family members say that gives them peace amid this tragedy, when they’ve struggled the past few days to understand why this happened.

While there are thousands of treadmill injuries each year, deaths are rare – only three or four.

For now, the families say their focus is on helping Rosario’s children and honoring her memory.

“We’re grieving and we’re in loss and saddened, but she’s helping so many people right now. Like, I can’t say that’s not an angel, truly though,” Woods said.

LA Fitness declined an interview on the tragedy.

Co-workers of Rosario have set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of helping her four children she leaves behind.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

