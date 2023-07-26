Midwest Access Tries: Maple SPAM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPAM is out with a new flavor: Maple. Chef Tom Overlie aka news anchor Tom Overlie got out his George Foreman grill and grilled the SPAM for Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler and Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen.

The two liked the spam. Here are additional details from SPAM about the new flavor:

Maple Flavored is that perfect combination of sweet and savory for a mouthwatering taste that kicks up any recipe. The “meat of many uses” adds meaty goodness to classic dishes like waffles, omelets or burgers and it’ll elevate SPAM musubi, breakfast burritos, roasted veggies or appetizers to another level of MMM. Fully cooked and shelf stable, SPAM Maple Flavored works great for hot family meals, cold lunches or BBQs!

You can order the Maple SPAM here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.