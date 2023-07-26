Midwest Access Tries: Maple SPAM

SPAM maple flavored
SPAM maple flavored(Hormel)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPAM is out with a new flavor: Maple. Chef Tom Overlie aka news anchor Tom Overlie got out his George Foreman grill and grilled the SPAM for Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler and Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen.

The two liked the spam. Here are additional details from SPAM about the new flavor:

Maple Flavored is that perfect combination of sweet and savory for a mouthwatering taste that kicks up any recipe. The “meat of many uses” adds meaty goodness to classic dishes like waffles, omelets or burgers and it’ll elevate SPAM musubi, breakfast burritos, roasted veggies or appetizers to another level of MMM. Fully cooked and shelf stable, SPAM Maple Flavored works great for hot family meals, cold lunches or BBQs!

You can order the Maple SPAM here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms
PHOTOS: Trees down and power outages seen after overnight storms

Latest News

Actors Vianney Cortes and Luke Shaffer
New comedy takes the stage at the Rochester Repertory Theatre
Importance of mental health for students going back to school
Importance of mental health for students going back to school
Kasson roundabout constructions expected to finish in August
Roundabout constructions in Kasson expected to finish in August
Forest City Good Samaritan Society
Iowa teen revamps outdoor nursing home space, Grandfather looks on