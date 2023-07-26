Mayor, council explain decisions made at Monday’s meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, Rochester city council voted to override Mayor Kim Norton’s veto on the upcoming referendum.

“I just wanted people to have the opportunity to make the decisions for themselves, what they wanted, what was important to them,” Mayor Norton said.

The referendum allows residents to vote on where the funds from a local options sales tax would be directed. If residents vote in favor, the money would go towards improving roads, the city’s flood mitigation, housing, as well as a potential new sports complex.

Where the mayor and the council differed was on how the question was asked. Mayor Norton wanted the referendum to have four separate questions: one for each area the money from the tax would go towards. The council argued this change would be too confusing for voters.

“It would be really difficult to explain to everyone, and it would be confusing on the ballot,” said Councilman Shaun Palmer.

The council also updated its policy on cannabis retail in the city, ultimately deciding to follow state of Minnesota guidelines which mean cannabis retailers are not permitted to open until after January 1, 2025.

The city says though this is the current rule, they would be open to moving up the start date if the state allowed it.

“I do know there are some that are very anxious to get started,” Mayor Norton said.

