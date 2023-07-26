Local talent join 3M Open Compass Skills Challenge

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLAINE, Minn. (KTTC) – The 3M Open starts Thursday in Blaine at TPC Twin Cities. Sports reporter Julian Mitchell joined us from the golf course on Wednesday’s Midwest Access because some local golfers were taking part in the 3M Open Compass Skills Challenge that is taking place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the attached video to hear about the local connection.

Learn more about the tournament here.

