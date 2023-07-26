KTTC experiencing signal issues

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is currently off the air due to signal issues with the station transmitter. This is affecting over-the-air viewers and those who subscribe to satellite providers.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Station engineers are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

No immediate word on when it will be repaired.

Viewers can always watch KTTC newscasts online and on demand here.

