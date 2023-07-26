Jefferson Elementary School trailer stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a stolen trailer belonging to Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to RPD, surveillance video showed that the theft occurred between 10:03-10:08 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Video shows a light-colored SUV enter the school’s parking lot, connect to the trailer and leave with it.

The trailer is a white, 28-foot long, United XLT trailer with the license plate #MN 201402.

The trailer contained 40 six-foot tables and approximately 200 folding chairs on rolling carts.

Anyone who has seen the trailer is asked to call Dispatch at 507-328-6800.

Unfortunately, RPS did not have any photos of the trailer or suspect vehicle.

