Importance of mental health for students going back to school
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – PrairieCare’s Child Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Stein says it is normal for kids to be overwhelmed.

He says the demands of academics, sports, extracurricular activities, and society can be too much for many kids when school starts.

He says the pandemic disrupted a lot of students’ studies, and applied extra pressure on them to catch up.

Dr. Stein says it is important for parents and teachers to listen carefully to kids when they are not feeling well.

He wants students to know there is a lot of help available and that they are not alone.

