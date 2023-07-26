First day of school for Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most students are still soaking up the last few weeks of summer break, but others are heading back to the classroom.

Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Wednesday.

Longfellow is the only school in the Rochester District to follow a 45-15 schedule.

This schedule means that students go to school for 45 days and then take a three week break.

We hope all Longfellow Leopards and staff have a great first day back.

