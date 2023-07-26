First Alert Days Today and Thursday; Hot and Humid Weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity continue to build northward into the region today as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Bright, warm late-July sunshine in the wake of this morning’s thunderstorms and a westerly breeze are working to warm temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. Today is a First Alert Day as heat indices will be some of the warmest we will encounter this year. With humidity factored in, the heat index levels this afternoon will be in the mid-90s.

High temps will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the 90s today.

After a warm and muggy night that will feature lows in the upper 60s and very light winds, temperatures will again soar on Thursday. Expect a mostly sunny sky until the evening when isolated strong thunderstorms are expected to develop. High temperatures ahead of that thunderstorm activity will be in the low to mid-90sd with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats Thursday evening. The area will be at level one in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily outlook.

A few leftover thunderstorms will be possible early Friday before the sky clears and warm sunshine helps temperatures reach the upper 80s. A cold front will gradually push southeastward through the region, setting the stage for another round of possibly strong thunderstorms Friday evening. Slightly less humid air will blow into the region on a moderate northwest breeze.

The weekend will be bright and tranquil and much less humid. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

After a hot week, temps will cool a bit over the weekend.

After a stray thunderstorm early Monday, we’ll wait until perhaps next Thursday for another round of scattered thunderstorms in the area. High temperatures throughout the week will be in the seasonably warm low 80s.

After a hot and humid week, the weekend and next week will be milder and more seasonable.

