First Alert Day: Heat advisory Thursday; Storms possible on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We finally had some widespread rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the region bringing impressive rainfall amounts.

Local rainfall amounts (KTTC)

We had 1.00″ of rainfall on the weather patio from the storms this morning. Other areas saw around 1-2″ through Rochester, Lake City, Zumbrota, and Elgin. We actually received a report from Elgin of 2.52″ of rain.

Storm outlook (KTTC)

We’re tracking two more rounds of thunderstorms for late Thursday into Friday morning and again Friday evening. Storms will be possible after 7 p.m. on Thursday with a couple of strong storms being possible. A boundary will move through the region Friday evening and could spark the second round of thunderstorm activity. This round will have the potential of strong to severe storms in areas in dark green above.

First alert day (KTTC)

First Alert Day is still in effect for Thursday. The NWS has issued a heat advisory for all of SE MN and NE IA. This advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat Index forecast (KTTC)

Heat index values are expected to reach close to 100 through the afternoon Thursday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Cooler temperatures will cool off into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

