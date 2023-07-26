Celebrating the Miracle of Birth at the Olmsted County Fair

The mission of the Miracle of Birth Center sponsored by Compeer Financial is to provide a live experience of farm life to teach people about the importance of a
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Olmsted County Fair week in Rochester.

One of the attractions people look forward to every year is the new animals being welcomed into the world at the Miracle of Birth Center.

Wednesday morning on KTTC News Today, we spoke live to Tracy Nelson from the Miracle of Birth exhibit about the exciting deliveries you can witness in Rochester this week.

Click here to check out the center’s Facebook page to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Lock and Dam 5
Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring Mississippi River amid drought conditions

Latest News

The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.
Oronoco recruitment event Wednesday night
The Oronoco Fire Department is hosting a different-style recruitment event.
Oronoco recruitment event Wednesday
Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Wednesday.
First day of school for Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday
Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Wednesday.
First Day at Longfellow Elementary Wednesday