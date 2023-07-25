Zumbro Valley Health Center seeks artist for large mural project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Zumbro Valley Health Center (ZVHC) is looking for an artist to create a large mural for their new facility.

ZVHC wants to create an original mural on the east façade of their new facility. The mural will represent ZVHC’s goal which is “Restoring Hope... One Life at a time.”

Applicants must provide a brief artist’s biography, 3-5 examples of previous work, and a sketch and description of your proposed mural.

Applications need to be submitted on Threshold Arts’ website by August 20th.

The selected artist will work together with a team of ZVHC staff, Threshold Arts, and community stakeholders to create the final design.

The new facility is located on the intersection of 7th Street and 11th Avenue Northwest.

