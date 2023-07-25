WATCH: Minnesota DPS, DNR discuss safety ahead of cannabis legalization on August 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s episode includes:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other state agencies discuss public safety ahead of August 1 legalization of cannabis

Click the livestream video above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.