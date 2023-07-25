Visiting history at the Winnebago Mansion Museum

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, IA. (KTTC) – The Winnebago Historical Society granted Midwest Access a tour of their home which is also The Mansion Museum. Built at the turn of the century, this home is open for tours for those seeking rare collections and exhibits. The Mansion Museum is open June through August each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Latest News

Winnebago Mansion Museum - Iowa
Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring drought conditions
Sweet Emmylu’s Ice cream - Forest City, IA
Sweet Emmylu’s | Forest City, Iowa
Sweet Emmylu’s Ice cream to the rescue