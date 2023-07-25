Visiting history at the Winnebago Mansion Museum

FOREST CITY, IA. (KTTC) – The Winnebago Historical Society granted Midwest Access a tour of their home which is also The Mansion Museum. Built at the turn of the century, this home is open for tours for those seeking rare collections and exhibits. The Mansion Museum is open June through August each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.