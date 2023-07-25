RPT bus driver wins Minnesota Bus Roadeo for the 4th time in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An RPT bus driver won this year’s Minnesota Bus Roadeo and will be competing in the National Bus Roadeo.

This is Chris Daniels’ fourth win in a row for the state competition, and third participation in the national competition.

The Bus Roadeo grades drivers on their skills and safety procedures. It includes an obstacle course, vehicle inspection, and wheelchair loading.

Daniels says he gets to practice before the competition. He says it is a very challenging competition, especially on a national level.

He also celebrated his birthday on the night he won the Minnesota Bus Roadeo.

