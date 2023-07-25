Rochester City Council approves to move forward with special election to renew local sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council affirmed the approval to renew local sales tax in Rochester during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The referendum question for the fall’s election will seek to extend the City’s half-percent sales tax to invest $205 million for street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex.

Local sales tax has been utilized in Rochester since it was first approved by voters in 1983.

Over the coming weeks the City of Rochester will provide residents with more information about the investment plan and the referendum to support it.

A website will be created and is scheduled to debut in the coming weeks, which will serve as a centralized resource for residents to learn about the referendum process, the proposed investment plan, costs and benefits, voting information and frequently asked questions.

An independent study conducted by the University of Minnesota estimates that nonresidents contribute approximately 43% of the funds collected by Rochester’s sales tax.

This means that nonresidents would contribute an estimated $88 million toward the proposed projects if the referendum is approved.

Like previous sales tax renewal referendums, this will provide voters an opportunity to consider the entire package of sales tax projects, which was authorized by the Minnesota Legislature for local consideration.

