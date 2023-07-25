Rochester City Council approves cannabis ordinance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council voted in Monday night’s meeting to approve a cannabis ordinance for Rochester.

The ordinance approved will prohibit the operation of any new cannabis businesses within the City before January 1, 2025.

The City Council said this will provide time to establish new policies regarding marijuana distribution and use in Rochester.

Rochester cannot prohibit cannabis completely, according to the state law.

The City Attorney will prepare an Ordinance for a first reading on August 7, 2023.

