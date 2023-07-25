Mason City Family Aquatic Center to reopen Tuesday

Mason City Family Aquatic Center to reopen Tuesday
Mason City Family Aquatic Center to reopen Tuesday
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center will reopen Tuesday after it temporarily closed due to several lifeguard certifications being revoked.

It will start with morning lessons at 9 a.m., family and lap swim at 11 a.m., and open swim from 12-6 p.m. Evening lessons will begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to the City, the American Red Cross determined that the lifeguard instructor failed to deliver the class in accordance with all applicable lifeguard training requirements for certification.

Due to the error in the training, the American Red Cross revoked staff lifeguard certifications issued by that instructor.

Every single lifeguard took the course again and passed, which how it can reopen.

PREVIOUS STORY
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications revoked
lifeguard for portland public pools

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night
Apache Mall Roadwork
Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

Latest News

Turning down AC unit
Experts weigh in on keeping electric bills low during high temperatures
Experts weigh in on keeping electric bills low during high temperatures
1
Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa
Highway 14 Concrete Repair
Road repair started on Highway 14 near Apache Mall