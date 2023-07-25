Mason City Family Aquatic Center to reopen Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center will reopen Tuesday after it temporarily closed due to several lifeguard certifications being revoked.

It will start with morning lessons at 9 a.m., family and lap swim at 11 a.m., and open swim from 12-6 p.m. Evening lessons will begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to the City, the American Red Cross determined that the lifeguard instructor failed to deliver the class in accordance with all applicable lifeguard training requirements for certification.

Due to the error in the training, the American Red Cross revoked staff lifeguard certifications issued by that instructor.

Every single lifeguard took the course again and passed, which how it can reopen.

