Important reminders from officials during times of excessive heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the extremely hot weather expected this week, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County are reminding residents of ways to beat the heat.

Public health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters.

The Rochester Public Library is open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.

Another way to stay cool is at the beach. The following beaches in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public:

Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m.

Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.

The swimming beach at Chester Woods Park is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s Community Center located at 20 1st Ave NE is also an option to get out of the heat. It is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) offers free rides to people seeking refuge from the conditions when the National Weather Service declares that a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

Let an RPT driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be,” and no fare will be charged.

Below are some other tips from officials:

Use air-conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations.

Limit your time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects.

Take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun.

Stay hydrated – drink water or nonalcoholic fluids.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes.

Check on your neighbors, friends, and family members – especially those who are older and/or have health issues.

