Hot and humid this week; Isolated thunderstorm chances through Friday
Heat indices will be in the 90s to low 100s through Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air continues to slowly build northward into our region today as we draw closer to the peak of this week’s heat wave. Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day with increasing cloud cover late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with just a hint of a south breeze.
A cluster of thunderstorms will likely develop to our northwest and then arrive in our area around midnight. A couple of those storms may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a southeast breeze that will be light outside of the thunderstorms.
We’ll start the day Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Those storms will likely rumble eastward and out of the local area by the late morning hours. Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s and light southwest winds.
The heat will continue to build on Thursday and it may end up being the hottest day of all of 2023! We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with a slight southwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-90s. With humidity factored in, the heat index levels will be around 100 for much of the afternoon.
As a cold front approaches the area, a few thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout the night and early Friday. There will be a chance for some strong storms involving large hail and damaging wind gusts. A stray thunderstorm will also be possible late Friday afternoon and evening just behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a gusty northeast breeze.
The weekend will be slightly cooler and a bit less humid. We’ll have bright, tranquil weather with mostly sunny skies in the area and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s.
