Heat and humidity builds; Isolated storm chances are also ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air continues to slowly build northward into our region today as we draw closer to the peak of this week’s heat wave. Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day with increasing cloud cover late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with just a hint of a south breeze.

High temps will be in the upper 80 with heat indices in the low 90s today. (KTTC)

A cluster of thunderstorms will likely develop to our northwest and then arrive in our area around midnight. A couple of those storms may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a southeast breeze that will be light outside of the thunderstorms.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop late tonight and linger early Wednesday morning. (KTTC)

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible late tonight. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns locally. (KTTC)

We’ll start the day Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Those storms will likely rumble eastward and out of the local area by the late morning hours. Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s and light southwest winds.

The heat will continue to build on Thursday and it may end up being the hottest day of all of 2023! We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with a slight southwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-90s. With humidity factored in, the heat index levels will be around 100 for much of the afternoon.

Heat indices will be near 100 in the middle of this week, so Wednesday and Thursday will be First Alert Days. (KTTC)

As a cold front approaches the area, a few thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout the night and early Friday. There will be a chance for some strong storms involving large hail and damaging wind gusts. A stray thunderstorm will also be possible late Friday afternoon and evening just behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a gusty northeast breeze.

Some strong thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening through Friday morning. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible as a cold front pushes through the area. (KTTC)

There will be isolated thunderstorms in the area this week with an abundance of heat and humidity through Friday. (KTTC)

The weekend will be slightly cooler and a bit less humid. We’ll have bright, tranquil weather with mostly sunny skies in the area and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s.

After a hot and humid week, temps will cool to more seasonable levels over the weekend and next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.